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Teresa Brandt's avatar
Teresa Brandt
5hEdited

Thank you, Dr. Jetelina, for your somewhat reassuring comments on this Hantavirus outbreak. There are some reasons to believe this will not become the next pandemic. As a retired practicing MD, I know there's a need to reassure people and prevent panic. I also get your humanitarian take on allowing these people to quarantine at home. But this is a different situation than the 2018 Argentina one. Here we have exposed people going all over the place, with differing measures being taken to prevent spread. We may have a very different situation in terms of ability to contain it. We have seen photos of exposed folks taking off their masks and/or wearing less-than-ideal PPE. If they do that now, what will they do when they arrive at their homes? We also have less-than-stellar communication and health leadership (to put it mildly). I myself do not trust what comes from "official" sources. These people should be kept (comfortably) in the Nebraska facility until they are past the incubation period. (As for the ones who left the ship early, we can try to trust them and God - or a more benign viral behavior pattern - to contain this.)

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Daniel Purdom's avatar
Daniel Purdom
5h

My past experience trying to do home quarantine with a measles outbreak leads me to say leave them in Nebraska. Risk/benefit is too high on this one.

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