Ryan McCormick, M.D.
Ryan McCormick, M.D.
Excellent resource. And the next time someone parrots something about:

“Current vaccines haven’t been tested in randomized controlled trials.”

“Nobody knows the risk profiles of these vaccines.”

Tell them here is a spreadsheet that real doctors are compiling right now about randomized controlled vaccine trials. It is already 350 studies deep and counting:

https://www.bradspellberg.com/vaccine-rcts

Hat tip CIDRAP article below, which also briefly discusses additional robust science and surveillance that make sure approved vaccines are safe when given to millions. Sometimes there are rare but serious side effects found, and then a new risk/benefit analysis is undertaken. Rarely, a vaccine will get pulled.

But reinventing the wheel with performative, fetishized, repeat RCTs for already tested, proven, and recommended vaccines is regulatory malpractice.

Watch us lose herd immunity for diseases like polio and measles. So much damage has already been done, with more to come.

Tell them the damage in trust is ongoing, and they are the prime problem.

https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/adult-non-flu-vaccines/vaccine-rct-spreadsheet-aims-show-data-dispel-myths-about-vaccines

KRiley
So thankful to have access to you and your team through this newsletter. I fear it could become a matter of life and death for some.

