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I Hate this Timeline's avatar
I Hate this Timeline
16h

On the Pitt last night a no masker mom hits a mom who asks her to mask her kid. The no masker ends up needing surgery and the doc said "we respect your beliefs, shall I tell the surgeon not to wear a mask doing your surgery?" She of course wants her surgical team masked. Ta da.

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Holly A.J.'s avatar
Holly A.J.
15h

The changing goalposts reminds me of the one time I attempted to refute someone who was embracing an anti-vaccine stance. The old chestnut about thimerosal in the MMR was brought up, and I pointed out that here in Canada, thimerosal was never used in the MMR vaccine, yet we had the same rates of autism as the U.S. This seemingly irrefutable piece of evidence that there could be no connection between thimerosal and autism was simply brushed aside as if I hadn't said anything. That was the point at which I knew no amount of evidence would be enough.

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