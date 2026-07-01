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Susie Lipton (beastgrower)'s avatar
Susie Lipton (beastgrower)
7h

I have hosted an annual pediatric department picnic in June for departing residents and new interns on my farm. Usually I'm stuck in the kitchen or directing flow of pot luck items and helping my husband customize burgers and hotdogs. We live 30 minutes from the nearest hospital.

A couple of years ago I was called outside because a guest was in trouble. She was too big for my blood pressure cuffs, mumbling but not answering questions, pulse high and very little sweat despite hot skin. The only option I could spot was someone's beach towel and a nearby huge cooler with a lot of melted water around the drinks. I dumped the towel in the water and put it dripping on her from head to toe. In 30 seconds she was coherently asking me what the hell I was doing. After 3 refresher soaks she could stand and walk into the house and shade where we force-fed her a liter of ice water.

I was lucky that there was an obvious solution nearby as she slipped into heatstroke. Ever since, I find myself looking at every hot weather event for options if this happens again. It's nearly impossible to move someone incapacitated through a parade or crowd, and obese people are often the ones in trouble. So situational awareness before trouble hits really helps. Where's the closest fountain, hose, hydrant, shade, folks settled with big coolers, EMS or event tents? Having half a dozen break and use cold packs and a big camelback that you froze overnight is useful.

I'm very worried about the potential for fatalities at major cities over the next 4 days. New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Baltimore have a lot of public health people who plan and a lot of hospitals. I pray that they are in full force. Washington DC no longer has a reflecting pool that is cool and anyone would use water from, even in an emergency. Planning for Trump's "big beautiful fair" is unlikely to focus on human safety and well-being. Military personnel on patrol duty will not be in dress whites and are at risk. GW hospital is 1.5 miles away, Howard is 2.5 miles away, neither easy to get to in crowds.

So I have an altruistic reason for hoping that the turnout is awful, at least until it's dark for the fireworks. Hopefully FEMA and disaster preparedness is already on board, if they still have any funding.

Me? Sitting home with my pets during the fireworks and waiting until we have American independence and liberty and justice for all to celebrate again.

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Dan Mayer's avatar
Dan Mayer
7h

My mother taught me a trick that she learned as a child growing up in Germany in the 1920s and 1930s. Her father took a fan and blew it over a bag of ice. There was a bucket under the bag to catch the water dripping off. This removed much of the humidity and cooled the air, allowing more evaporative heat loss from the people in the home. I tried it once in an urgent care center in Phoenix (in a very large room) when the air-conditioning went out and it worked GREAT.

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