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Kim stephens's avatar
Kim stephens
9h

Thank you for including the Good News!! What amazing improvements in maternal mortality worldwide and drop in deaths of children under 5!! I wish this was reported more since people get stuck in statistics they learned when they were younger.

I love your newsletter!

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1 reply by Katelyn Jetelina
Emily Davie's avatar
Emily Davie
10h

A quick word about tick testing: testing ticks after a bite is NOT recommended (please see the 2020 Infectious Disease Society of America Lyme Disease guidelines).

The reason is that even when ticks test positive, the rate of contracting clinically significant disease is very low. Results come back too late for prophylactic treatment (which needs to be started within 72 hours of removal of a tick that has been attached for more than 36 hours). It is more important to monitor carefully for signs and symptoms of infection and reach out to your physician if anything develops.

Sincerely,

A primary care physician in New England

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1 reply by Katelyn Jetelina
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