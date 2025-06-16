Your Local Epidemiologist

Missy
21h

I started to buy into the hype about choosing mineral sunscreen over chemical, but my kids much prefer a specific chemical sunscreen because of the reasons you mentioned (texture, feel, greasiness, etc.).

I asked my dermatologist what's the "best" choice for sunscreen for kids, and his answer couldn't be clearer: Whatever they are willing to wear.

I just want my kids (teens) to use the stuff. Doesn't matter what kind, as long as they're applying it early and often.

Margaret Carreiro
21h

Thank you for this update. As far as COVID vaccines, am I right that there is no way to convince RFK Jr. to start the process for producing vaccines against the new COVID variant? Where are the pressure points when deciding whom to write. I will get the vaccine against the former variants again in the fall, but fear I will be wearing masks around my grandchildren this winter.

