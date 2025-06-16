Hello from Africa! I’m here for a TEDTalk Summit focused on the intersection of a warming climate and health. Nothing quite like international perspectives, the cross-pollination of ideas, and the beauty of wildlife to recalibrate a bit.

Back in the U.S. health science world, some glimmers of hope are peeking through the cracks. Also, Covid in Europe may mean us soon, new sobering data in light of Pride Month, and, yes, they are back: sunscreen falsehoods on social media.

Rejuvenation

This is the word I have after seeing a number of things bubble up last week regarding the support of scientific infrastructure:

Support lined the streets over the weekend.

Amid growing concerns about the future of science, communities came together to champion continued discovery—something I believe is one of the most beautiful aspects of the United States.

Scientists spoke up at NIH.

In a bold move, 300 employees at the National Institutes of Health signed a letter to Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, now known as the Bethesda Declaration. The letter voiced concerns about the politicization of research, silencing of researchers, disruptions to global collaboration, and deep budget and staffing cuts threatening the NIH’s ability to do its job well.

Someone on BlueSky nailed what this means: “Do you have any idea how furious you have to make career civil servants to get them to put their names to a letter?” By signing this letter, they put their jobs on the line, but with more than 50% in additional cuts reportedly planned, their jobs already are.

More than 400 CDC employees will be reinstated.

In a surprising development, over 400 CDC employees who were let go in April appear to have been reinstated after receiving an unexpected email last week. Most of these individuals worked in:

The National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention (214 staff)

The National Center for Environmental Health (150 staff)

Others were peppered throughout other centers.

Organizations spoke up after RFK Jr. gutted ACIP last week:

American Medical Association called for a Senate investigation.

American Academy of Pediatrics is ramping up a strong social media presence.

Professional organizations, insurers, and states are mobilizing and coordinating (yay!) in anticipation of the confusion the new ACIP committee will likely bring.

Infectious disease “weather” report

Covid-19

European CDC warned that cases may soon increase due to the Omicron subvariant NB.1.1. This variant also caused waves in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore earlier this year.

Historically, Europe’s waves tend to come before U.S. waves (though we still don’t fully understand why). For now, Covid deaths and emergency department visits in the U.S. remain at record lows, and national wastewater levels are still among the lowest we’ve seen.

Figure from CDC; Annotated by Your Local Epidemiologist

I’m keeping my eye on two things:

NB.1.1 accounts for 37% of Covid-19 tests and is growing, as seen below. Once a variant reaches around 50%, metrics tend to reflect a wave.

Early signals may be emerging at a more local level:

Cleveland is seeing spikes in wastewater.

Nevada, Texas, and Louisiana are now at the moderate level in wastewater.

Test positivity, another early indicator, is inching upward in California, Nevada and Arizona.

Of course, these could be random signals, so epidemiologists are monitoring them. I would be very surprised if we did not have a summer wave.

Note: If you’re over the age of 65, it’s still recommended that you get two vaccines per year. This is a great time to get your Covid-19 shot, if you haven’t this spring. You will be well protected if a summer wave does arrive, and then the timing (6 months) will land perfectly (late November) before the winter wave.

Measles

We’re on track for the worst measles year in 30 years. Case counts just reached 1,197—closing in on a three-decade record (1274 cases). This is still lower than our neighbors, Canada and Mexico, but noteworthy nonetheless.

In a preventive move, the CDC called on summer camps to diligently check for measles vaccination status and track any cases.

Whooping cough (pertussis)

Another vaccine-preventable disease, pertussis, continues to rise rapidly: 13,357 cases this year, surpassing last year’s tally in June. Tragically, two pediatric deaths were just reported in Kentucky. (Neither child nor mother had been vaccinated.)

What’s behind the rise?

Lower vaccination rates. In 2024, only 93% of kindergartners were vaccinated, down from 95% in 2019. That small drop is enough to weaken community protection. A less durable vaccine. In 1997, the U.S. switched to a newer pertussis vaccine with fewer side effects, but it wanes more quickly and doesn’t fully stop transmission.

Newer vaccines are being developed to provide more durable protection, but they have not yet been released to the market. Until then, everyone needs boosters. (Unfortunately, infection also doesn’t give lifelong protection.)

CDC recommends one dose of vaccine every 10 years for adults after the primary series is completed.

Vaccination in the second or third trimester of every pregnancy is critical.

June is Pride Month! A time to celebrate diversity, but also recognize sobering health stats

A national survey was just released focused on the health of transgender Americans. The health gap between trans respondents and the general population continues to be striking, especially regarding mental health, access to care, and overall well-being.

Unfortunately, recent federal moves will likely widen these gaps:

All data on LGBTQ+ health has been removed from federal websites like CDC, making it harder for communities to identify and respond to needs.

The proposed federal budget includes cuts to services that support LGBTQ+ youth through the 988 mental health crisis line, a tool that helps prevent emergency room visits and law enforcement interventions.

The National Institutes of Health has canceled hundreds of research grants focused on LGBTQ+ health, limiting innovation and evidence-informed care.

We should give everyone a fair chance to be healthy.

Some good news: 73% of transgender respondents trusted at least one healthcare provider, up from 62% in 2015. This is essential for ensuring people seek care when they need it, which ultimately keeps communities healthier and healthcare systems more efficient.

Here comes the sun(screen)

While sunscreen may seem like an easy health decision, many people, especially younger and health-conscious ones, have doubts. Sunscreen health advice and rumors are everywhere on social media.

Skin cancer is the fifth most common cancer in the U.S. While rates have steadily increased over the past few decades, recent years suggest rates may be plateauing. We don’t know why, but some have attributed it to reducing tanning bed use.

YLE explored the ins and outs of sunscreen a year ago. The deep dive is below. Here are some highlights:

Sunscreen helps protect against skin cancer, but it’s not foolproof.

Recent safety studies highlight the need for nuance and further study, not panic.

Wearing sunscreen doesn’t block your body from making vitamin D; some still gets through.

Choose a sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, even on cloudy days. (Homemade sunscreens tend to have an SPF around 6, not nearly enough.)

Mineral and chemical sunscreens are considered safe. However, there are other reasons to be selective, such as skin sensitivity or texture preference.

In case you missed it

RFK Jr. guts the U.S. vaccine policy committee

New York City has a big mayoral election coming up. Marisa, YLE’s New York correspondent, compared NYC mayoral candidates’ positions on health-related issues. Check it out here.

I joined Brian Lehrer last week to discuss RFK Jr.’s removal of the entire ACIP committee. During the segment, a caller voiced support for RFK Jr. and repeated common rumors, like vaccines being a form of gene therapy. I thought it sparked an important and timely conversation.

That’s it for now. Have a great week! I’ll wave to the elephants for you.

