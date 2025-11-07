Sometimes I reserve Fridays for thought pieces. This doesn’t include the typical evidence-based information, but rather my reflections as I navigate this magnetic storm and try to find a North Star.

This week, I was surrounded by more than 11,000 people who have dedicated their lives to keeping communities healthy at the country’s largest public health conference. It’s been a brutal year for public health. Budget cuts, lost jobs, lost research, visionary leaders gone from the federal government, and a deliberate attempt to traumatize and demoralize the entire workforce. Add the nonstop political crossfire, and it’s easy to see why so many in this field are running on fumes.

Being together again felt like a deep breath and was, quite frankly, therapeutic. You could feel this question hanging in the air: How do we save public health? That defense is essential. We can’t let decades of progress unravel.

But I couldn’t help but notice something desperately missing that is equally important: an offense.

What offense looks like

Offense is not fighting for what was broken, but fighting to create something better. In other words, loudly refusing to accept the old normal.

If we’re being honest, truly honest with ourselves, many systems were built for a different time. They haven’t kept pace with what Americans need today. For example, there is no reason a measly Texas epidemiologist should have to start a YLE newsletter in the middle of the biggest emergency we’ve ever faced. But scientific communication was one of the pandemic’s most significant shortcomings: the lack of timely, precise, nuanced, and actionable information for the public. Communication that acknowledged uncertainty, trade-offs, and the intelligence of the people. Offense is finding a gap, being responsive to the needs on the ground, and figuring out a solution.

Finding new ways to meet people where they are—on their phones, in their neighborhoods, in real conversations—not expecting them to read an 80-page PDF buried on a government website. But through participatory, co-developed, co-imagined solutions.

It requires courage to lean in, to move with hope, and to be okay with being wrong, yet willing to experiment.

Slide by Your Local Epidemiologist

Budgets are tight. Jobs are scarce. Fear is high. But offense doesn’t always require more money. We can still be creative with our partnerships, our focus, and what we choose to protect.

A few ways to start

Here are some ideas that have helped me think and act with that offensive mindset, and maybe they’ll help you too:

Fight for patients, not institutions. Center communications and engagement not on “Science” with a capital S, not on tenure, not on dollars for a research lab, not on our processes, not on who employs us. Communicate the reason we do this work in the first place: for the health and well-being of people. Always frame everything you do in this sense, from LinkedIn posts to how you show up in a community. Let people feel it.

Listen first. Understand (and I mean truly understand) where people are coming from with their fears, frustrations, and beliefs. That might mean having an uncomfortable conversation with your uncle, or reading something you strongly disagree with. (A good place to start: Tangle.)

Be clear—and loud—about what makes you angry, too. The status quo failed many people. It was never perfect. Say it out loud. If you look back at 2024, what would you have liked to see being done differently?

Offer solutions. This means that we don’t know all the answers right now, but we are trying anyway and learning from the process of failure. This means institutions and funders need to support creative experimentation, risk-taking—letting their employees find their voice—and training.

Start moving. Everyone feels paralyzed right now. But movement, even small, creates momentum. Reply to that comment thread under your public health school’s Instagram post. Assign an op-ed for a student’s end-of-year project instead of a PowerPoint. Host a science storytelling night at your local brewery. (Here is a Taproom Tales guide, if you would like to host an event in your area!) Hold a SNAP food drive at your kids’ school. Just do something.

Make it visible. The time for quiet heroes is over. Share what you’re doing. Let people feel your passion and purpose.

Bottom line

We desperately need alternative pathways forward, not just critiques.

We will not be going back to 2024. Or 2019. We need to build something better, while preserving what we can. Doing both—defending and building—is exhausting. Honestly, this moment feels ten times harder than during the Covid-19 pandemic, and that’s saying something. But it’s what’s needed.

If we coordinate and work together, we can do more than survive this moment. We can build something better. American lives depend on it.

Love, YLE

