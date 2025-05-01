Your Local Epidemiologist

Anne Verret-Speck
2d

Thank you for taking part in this fruitful discussion! I sympathize with the reservations you had but I'm so glad you made the choice you did!

steve
2d

I am very glad KJ took part in this meeting. It is very good to keep communication lines open. However, she points out that MAHA has been confused over the following points"

Why does my newborn need the Hepatitis B vaccine if we’re not at high risk?

Why did Covid-19 recommendations change so often?

Why are we beholden to a pharmaceutical industry that fueled an opioid epidemic?

The answers to these questions are easily found by simple computer search. So, the problem is that the information is not being shared, but that it, somehow, is easier to find quack answers to these questions. The problem seems to be that people first jump to a conclusion, then do "research" to confirm their bias. That is faulty, backward reasoning. THAT is the problem we need to address and, while I have been blogging for many years in an attempt to provide FACTS, I admit I do not know how to tackle this bias confirmation problem.

39 replies
210 more comments...

