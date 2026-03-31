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BS's avatar
BS
5h

I think alpha-gal syndrome could be a good topic for a Deep Dive in the future. I have it, so does one of my brothers, and lots of people I know. I know people for whom it's rather mild, but also people who are so incredibly sensitive that they can't drink bottled water that has been filtered through bone char or eat anything with sugar that has been processed with bone char. These people have resorted to tactics like decoding UPC barcodes to figure out which factories produced the things they buy! You mentioned alpha-gal syndrome in https://yourlocalepidemiologist.substack.com/p/bite-sized-threats-of-ticks where you wrote, "a rare allergy to a sugar... Current data suggest about 0.15% of the US population has been diagnosed with alpha-gal allergy." However it's widely acknowledged that these data woefully under-report the true prevalence of alpha-gal syndrome because of how the allergy is recognized and what reporting is required, etc; generally it seems most health practicioners are way behind (lots have never heard of it) and have a lot of catching-up to do, as well as the regulatory and agency landscape. Allergy specialists see it differently. Mine told me "Probably 40% of the population has some sensitivity" per my notes from the last time I saw him. One anecdote about the lack of awareness of alpha-gal among health professionals is that it's super common for the wrong sensitivity tests to be administered; there are lots of conditions with the words "alpha gal" and when people suspect tick bite and have a reaction and get labs done, very commonly the lab tests for other conditions such as a rare genetic disorder instead (this happened to both me and my brother, and my allergist said it happens more often than not). It would be great for YLE to surface alpha-gal more!

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NMLphd's avatar
NMLphd
6h

What about alpha gal?

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