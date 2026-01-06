Your Local Epidemiologist

Your Local Epidemiologist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Soroka's avatar
Susan Soroka
11h

I found very helpful your explanation why this schedule may work for Denmark but not here. We need universal health care.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies by Katelyn Jetelina and others
Judith Berghuis's avatar
Judith Berghuis
10h

As a retired school nurse, this is the worst news ever. Countless hours spent on phone/email with parents explaining how vaccines work, why they are important in terms of keeping kids healthy and how herd immunity works. Since 2009 we gave out, free of charge, flu vaccine to students K-12. Most parents were thrilled that they didn't have to take their kids out of school to get a flu vaccine and it was free, which it was not at the dr.'s office. In 2019 the State of Maine voted to eliminate all exemptions except medical and this was a win/win for students and schools. No more philosophical or religious exemptions. When Varicella season rolled around in late winter, we spent far less time on the phone contacting parents to let them know their kids would have to miss 2 weeks of school because their kids had not been vaccinated. This CDC ruling will call into question all of the guidelines established and will make students and teachers less healthy. A very frustrating development. And I'm retired!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
53 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Your Local Epidemiologist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture