Your Local Epidemiologist

Your Local Epidemiologist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
7h

This is good news. Laws still exist and are still upheld.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Mechele's avatar
Mechele
6h

May these changes stick and be upheld by lawmakers.

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Your Local Epidemiologist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture