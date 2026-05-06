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Robert Wack's avatar
Robert Wack
6hEdited

Excellent information. Readers should also be urged to remember to always vote to protect their rights, and never lose sight of which politicians and party are trying to take them away.

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Mary Edwards's avatar
Mary Edwards
6h

I volunteer at our local Planned Parenthood as an escort, helping women get into the clinic around very loud and cruel protesters. It is the most vulnerable who are hurt the most. Every time this regime cuts at women's ability to make their own choices, it is the most vulnerable people we are seeing less of, for a variety of reasons. We need this message to get to those who need it the most. The cruelty of the protesters is astounding, even yelling at children going in with their parents that their sibling is about to be killed. I sing songs of kindness to drown them out! And Planned Parenthood is a medical provider doing all sorts of medical care.

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