Your Local Epidemiologist

Your Local Epidemiologist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Padyk's avatar
Paul Padyk
3h

Healthcare in America is the deepest pot of gold for the involved private entities - a service that everyone needs with little real regulation of charges. Once upon a time I read that around the time I started clinical medicine in the early 90s there were 3 administrators for every US physician. Some 20 years later there were > 17 administrators per physician. All of those administrators are taking a lot of money away from patient care. Capitalism at its most malignant!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
My Good Friend Kate's avatar
My Good Friend Kate
3h

Over 17 years ago I was diagnosed with lymphoma. Since then, I have been chronically ill from the side effects, and have been thankful I have “good” insurance. I usually meet my deductible by January 15 every year, if not sooner. As open enrollment started, our costs are going up thousands per year—biggest increase we’ve seen though our premiums have increased every year. I can’t afford to go without insurance and I can barely afford to have insurance. I’ve seen the consolidations of health care. Some of it has been helpful, most of it not. I’ve been forced to use a pharmacy chain that is so not patient friendly, often taking days to order and fill my monthly prescriptions. And, the closest one with a drive through is 20 minutes away (my treatment has left me disabled.) Several of my doctors have changed the way they practice, either cutting back clinic hours because they spend more time on administrative matters or double and triple booking appointments to be able to see all their patients. And I live in the Chicago area with 3 major university hospital systems. I have choices and it’s still crazy. Healthcare in the US is insane, expensive, and I’m dependent on it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
61 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Your Local Epidemiologist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture