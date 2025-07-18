We’re trying something new: a behind-the-scenes look at YLE for paid subscribers. Spoiler alert: It’s more than coffee back here. This is your early access to the signals we’re tracking, the science we’re reading, the falsehoods we’re seeing rise, and the communication lessons we’re learning in real time.

One of the best things about the YLE community is that so many of you are trusted messengers in health—clinicians, school nurses, parents, business leaders, community leaders, public health workers, policymakers, science journalists, and more. This community acts like a distributed health communications network. One Chief Health Officer at a Fortune 500 company adapts YLE content in emails to 100,000 employees. Others translate it into Spanish for WhatsApp groups or use it to brief elected officials. YLE is just one node. You are the force multiplier.

We want to make it easier for you. So we’ll experiment with what that means. Here’s the first go around!