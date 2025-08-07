It’s been 5.5 years (!!) since this YLE newsletter began, and what a ride it’s been. We’ve weathered a pandemic, tackled falsehoods, and built a community grounded in curiosity, empowerment, and clarity, and now going through whatever magnetic storm this is.

When we asked how we could better meet this moment—especially as the public health landscape shifts—over 93% of you said the same thing: bring Your Local Epidemiologist closer to home.

So that’s exactly what we’re doing.

Following the success of our New York edition (nearly 18,000 subscribers strong!), we’re thrilled to launch our second local newsletter: Your Local Epidemiologist in California. Because public health is local, what matters in San Diego can be very different from what matters in Syracuse.

California is big. It’s diverse. And it’s leading the way on everything from climate to chronic disease. So we will tailor public health insights to the Golden State.

To sign up for YLE in CA, go HERE. It will land in your inbox every Thursday. Now, for some more details…

Powered by the people

Just as you share your thoughts on the national newsletter by sending in questions, confusion, and concerns, this CA edition is being shaped by Californians, for Californians.

This week YLE held our first two focus groups with YLE readers across the state. We listened as they shared their vision, their hopes, and their honest feedback about what they want from a local public health newsletter. And, yes, we had a little fun.

This is the kind of co-creation I dream of—one that centers lived experience, real concerns, and community needs. And we can’t wait to hear from more of you as we build this together.

Meet your California Local Epidemiologist: Dr. Matt Willis

I’m ecstatic to tap Dr. Matt Willis to be the author of YLE in CA. A longtime Californian, Matt is a physician, epidemiologist, and served as the Marin County Health Officer for over 10 years. He’s also a dad. Every Thursday, he’ll break down timely data and translate it into actionable insights. I sat down with Matt at my house last week to talk about what we can expect. Check it out!

What about the national YLE newsletter?

There will be no changes! You’ll continue receiving this newsletter with national public health perspectives. Think of the local editions as an added layer for those who want more relevant, more specific content for where you live that drops in your inbox on Thursdays.

What’s next?

We hope to expand to more states and cities soon. This is just the beginning of something bigger: a movement to reconnect communities with trustworthy, transparent public health information delivered by people who live there.

How can you help?

From the beginning, YLE has been 100% funded by readers like you. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation is supporting the launch of the California newsletter, but to keep us independent, sustainable, and freely accessible, we need your support more than ever.

Here’s how you can help us go further, faster:

Upgrade to a paid subscription. You’ll get access to exclusive posts, comment sections, and bi-monthly webinars.

Try a group subscription or give one as a gift.

Donate here. YLE is fiscally sponsored by the Social Good Fund, so your donation is tax-deductible.

Introducing YLE Everywhere

In addition, we’re launching a new membership tier: YLE Everywhere. It includes:

Go deeper with YLE. Paid subscribers get access to community features (comments and chats), webinars, and our recently added subscriber-only Friday posts, including perspective pieces from me, deep dives into important new research topics, and regular insights into health falsehoods spreading online.

Choose the newsletters you want. Upgrade to YLE Everywhere and we’ll send you a personalized link to sign up for newsletters from Marisa in New York and Matt in California with paid access to comments, community, and additional content.

Make accurate health information accessible to all. Your support helps us grow and innovate, developing new ways to reach more people with actionable, reliable health information.

Bottom line

YLE is growing. And we’re bringing it back to its roots—community by community, state by state.

Sign up for YLE California here.

Sign up for YLE New York here.

Upgrade to YLE Everywhere here.

Thank you for building this with us. We’re just getting started.

Love, the whole YLE Team