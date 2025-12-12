Back by popular demand, here’s your monthly “behind the curtain” look at YLE, exclusively for our paid subscribers!

Many of you are on the front lines of health (or the chief medical officers of your family), so in this series, we share what’s on our minds and how we’re navigating the current environment. That sometimes includes communication tips, updates on our projects, the research we’re reading, and resources designed to make your life easier. It’s more than just coffee behind these doors.

Today has a fun lineup:

What we’re up to: Most people know YLE through this newsletter, but behind the scenes, we’ve been quietly building the infrastructure modern health communication requires, including the connective tissue between institutions, experts, and the public. One program has recently come to life on social media with the support of some amazing moms, and we’re excited to share it below.

White-label resources: You’ve asked for scientific briefs without logos so that you can share them with decision-makers your way. Our latest guide on community water fluoridation now includes a downloadable white-label option!

Five scientific studies that caught our attention, including a rise in parents refusing vitamin K shots and oral GLP-1 trial results.

Here we go!