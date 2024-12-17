The arguments against routine vaccination are already escalating. Just last week, it was unearthed that a prominent lawyer on the RFK Jr. transition team questioned the safety of the polio vaccine, and the long-debunked measles-autism myth is finding new life online due to several high-profile interviews.

This is happening before the new HHS Secretary—a figure with a well-documented history of sowing doubt about vaccines—is confirmed. If confirmed, the noise will only intensify. In other words, this is just the beginning.

But as we navigate this storm by examining the data together, it’s equally important to come up for air and ground ourselves in perspective.

Recognize successes

The next four years are going to be a volume problem. Fake controversies and minor concerns will dominate the headlines, while the monumental successes of vaccination will remain largely invisible.

But make no mistake: Vaccines have saved more lives in the past century than any other medical intervention. The data is clear and compelling:

Consider smallpox —once a global scourge, eradicated thanks to vaccination.

Or polio , which paralyzed tens of thousands annually in the U.S. alone before vaccines turned the tide.

Deaths from measles, diphtheria, and tetanus have plummeted to near-zero in most parts of the world with high vaccine uptake.

These successes are so profound that they’ve become invisible—people rarely see the diseases vaccines prevent and, as a result, sometimes fail to appreciate their value. This data visualization by Jia You at Science perfectly sums up vaccines' dramatic positive impact.

The silent majority still trusts vaccines

An essential truth to hold onto through the storm is that the vast majority of people trust and support vaccination.

The loud voices questioning vaccine safety or necessity do not represent the broad population. While vaccine hesitancy may grab headlines, the overwhelming majority of parents and communities still believe in the importance of immunization:

93% of kindergarteners in the U.S. are up to date on their childhood vaccines.

88% of parents believe the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine is important for their children.

Polio vaccination rates remain high, with over 90% of children fully vaccinated.

We cannot let this slip backward. One way is by not allowing perspectives on routine childhood vaccines to become a part of a cultural identity, as they did with Covid-19 vaccines or climate change. This will require strong voices from both sides of the aisle.

You may start to have questions yourself

One of the most insidious effects of this constant amplification of rhetoric is that it can make reasonable people feel isolated and wonder if they are missing something. It can create the illusion that these doubts are more widespread than they actually are. It’s easy to start doubting yourself when bombarded with false information, even if you’ve always supported vaccination.

It’s okay to have questions. Vaccines are complex, and in today’s world, where rumors can outpace facts, even the most well-intentioned people can start to feel uncertain. Many vaccine myths contain a kernel of truth that’s been distorted or taken out of context. Understanding this can help us untangle fact from fiction.

For example, regarding questions on the polio vaccine last week: Yes, the newer polio vaccine hasn’t had a randomized controlled trial with a placebo. A placebo approach would mean more iron lungs and permanent disability. Withholding proven protection during known and ongoing exposure is unethical.

If you have questions, seek out trusted experts for clarity.

Trusted messengers, we need you

Trusted messengers—pediatricians, family doctors, community leaders, and friends and family—always play a vital role, and this will be especially true with vaccines in the upcoming years. Let’s leverage these relationships to ensure accurate, evidence-based information rises above the fray. People don’t need more data; they need educators, storytellers, and people to listen. They need an invitation to join the science.

Here is an FAQ we put together that can help guide conversations, anticipating concerns coming down the pipeline.

Routine Vaccination Questions 697KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

One in two people get healthcare-related information on social media. YLE is testing a new project—short videos that explain why we get the vaccines we do and show the data on what happened before and after the vaccines. The one below is on polio. Let Kristen Panthagani, the lead for this project, know if you have any input or advice. And share this video on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

This is not Covid all over again

The challenges over the next four years will differ from those we faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Covid-19 unfolded rapidly, with new science emerging in real-time and, in turn, legitimate uncertainties that took time to resolve. At its height, 3,500 people were dying of Covid per day. Recommendations changed when the science changed.

Routine vaccinations are backed by decades of research and robust safety data. These vaccines have undergone extensive testing, with millions—if not billions—of doses safely administered worldwide. And we have mountains of data on the harms of the diseases—in fact, some places are still facing the detrimental impact of these diseases, like polio in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

This isn’t a situation where we’re figuring data out as we go. The data are clear. What is changing is the sheer volume of questions at a time when values are deeply divided. This means that the way public health leaders approach routine vaccines will have to be very different from before.

Bottom line

The next few years will feel noisy and chaotic, but be sure to come up for air. Buckle up, stay informed, and remember to stay grounded in data: vaccines save lives, the benefits far outweigh the risks, and the majority of people still support them.

Love, YLE

Your Local Epidemiologist (YLE) is founded and operated by Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, MPH PhD—an epidemiologist, wife, and mom of two little girls. During the day, Dr. Jetelina runs this newsletter and consults with several nonprofit and federal agencies, including CDC. YLE reaches more than 290,000 people in over 132 countries with one goal: “translate” the ever-evolving public health science so that people feel well-equipped to make evidence-based decisions. This newsletter is free to everyone, thanks to the generous support of fellow YLE community members. To support the effort, subscribe or upgrade below: