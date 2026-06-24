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MarthaW's avatar
MarthaW
11h

Having had a sister die of aggressive cervical cancer, this essay brought tears to my eyes. I’m so happy for my nieces, and grand-nieces, that they won’t have to face this. Thank you science!

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Mark Cohe's avatar
Mark Cohe
13h

Another succinct and powerful essay! Thank you.

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