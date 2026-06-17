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Lara Freidenfelds's avatar
Lara Freidenfelds
12h

I'd also note that doctors often are only familiar with their specialty and its received wisdom, and dismissive of the possibility that there are useful treatments from outside it. For example, I have vision impairment from MS. When it started, I asked my neurologist if there was vision therapy I could do, and I was told that it would just get better on its own or I'd have to live with it. 10 years later, I finally self-referred to a neuro-optometrist, who sent me to vision occupational therapy by therapists he had trained at a local stroke rehab center. It was amazing. I was able to return to driving, and I feel so much better. Doctors too frequently know nothing about occupational therapy and physical therapy, and are knee-jerk dismissive of it, even though these are real therapeutic specialties based in science. So when patients see this myopia, no wonder they are inclined to investigate alternative or complementary medicine.

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TL Ess's avatar
TL Ess
13hEdited

No. 5 is key. Because you didn't mention how wrong the experts actually are sometimes. I only have my immediate friend and family network to rely on for anecdotal evidence, while social media groups have sometimes provided life-saving advice. Just the things I am personal witness to: incorrect initial diagnosis that, if followed, would have resulted in earlier death; failing to distinguish a type of infection caused by radiation from pneumonia that almost resulted in death; discrediting a patient's insistence that something was wrong that later did, indeed, turn out to be wrong. So, yes, knowledgeable professionals need to be members of social media support groups because ordinary folks so often feel like they're flying blind in a health system with deep flaws.

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