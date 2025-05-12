Keeping up with public health developments—both policy and health events—is like drinking from a firehose these days. While all YLE content remains free, we need financial support to keep the team sustainable (and sane). If you can, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription below.

In somewhat related news, colds and allergies are up. Tomatoes were recalled, a listeria outbreak is causing hospitalizations, and the president’s pick for Surgeon General is generally unqualified. There is also some good public health news in New York, and some things I’m noticing under the radar.

Here’s your dose of health information to feel equipped for the week.

Common colds and allergies are peaking

Feeling sick? You’re not alone. Lab-confirmed cases of rhinoviruses and enteroviruses—better known as the common cold—are high across the U.S. This is normal for this time of year, with a typical peak in mid-May before easing up for the summer.

Source: CDC ; Annotated by Your Local Epidemiologist

Tree pollen is also surging, triggering a lot of allergy symptoms. Grasses will soon take over. This spring is another record-breaker for seasonal allergies, with more (and larger) particles in the air due to rising carbon dioxide levels and a warming climate.

Source: CBS News annotated by Your Local Epidemiologist

What does this mean for you? Unfortunately, there’s no cure for the common cold, but here are a few YLE-backed immune system tips. As for allergies, here are at-home tips that can help.

Note: Allergies can weaken your immune system and make you more vulnerable to viruses like the cold. On the flip side, colds can make you more reactive to allergens. It’s a vicious cycle.

Measles update

The U.S. has surpassed 1,000 confirmed measles cases—1,014 as of Saturday. While this is slightly behind Mexico (1,065) and Canada (1,867) case counts, it’s a troubling trend as we edge closer to breaking a 25-year record.

The North Dakota and Arkansas outbreaks (11 cases and 6 cases) and subsets of the Texas outbreak (the El Paso cluster is medium with 53 cases) are still small but continue to grow. We also had sporadic cases in California and New York the past week. Note: Florida stopped publicly sharing infectious disease alerts; it’s unclear why.

Figure by Your Local Epidemiologist

Growth in other places, like West Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico, continues to slow down. This is due to a combination of two things:

In some places, the virus is running out of people to infect.

Local public health teams are actively tracing, isolating, quarantining, and vaccinating.

What does this mean for you? You’re well protected if you’re up to date on your MMR vaccine. However, if you live near an outbreak and have an infant under 12 months, talk to your pediatrician—MMR can be given as early as 6 months in some cases. Slowing spread is welcome news for those most at risk, including immunocompromised individuals, infants under 1, and others who are unvaccinated.

For the latest measles SITREP report, go here:

Two Food Safety Alerts

At least 10 people are sick from a Listeria outbreak in 4 states

Fresh and Ready Foods has recalled several ready-to-eat sandwiches and snack items sold in California, Washington, Nevada, and Arizona—including in healthcare facilities—due to a Listeria outbreak. So far, at least 10 people have been hospitalized. Those most at risk include pregnant women, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

The recalled products have “use by” dates between April 22 and May 19, 2025, and were sold under the brand names Fresh & Ready Foods, City Point Market Fresh Food to Go, and Fresh Take Crave Away.

Potential Salmonella vine-ripe tomatoes recalled in 11 states

Ray & Mascari Inc. has issued a recall of 4-count vine-ripe tomatoes sold at Gordon Food Service Stores across 11 states. This is precautionary, as no illnesses have been reported so far, but salmonella was detected after routine testing.

If you bought these and live in one of the affected states (see map above), it’s best to toss them out.

Good news! New York just became the 9th state to pass universal school meals.

Last week, New York joined eight other states in passing universal school meals for children. (Many other states are planning, drafting, or discussing.) This is a public health victory, propelled by a silver lining of the pandemic, which increased awareness of the importance of school meals for children.

Cost of this policy is a common concern—and some argue kids from wealthy families shouldn’t get free lunch—but the public health benefits are significant, including increased access to food for all, reduced lunch stigma, and less administrative burden. Research has been mixed on whether it universally improves attendance and test scores, but there are certainly some strong effects in some places and among specific groups.

Between the lines

A lot is happening between the lines in the health policy world that isn’t necessarily getting picked up, so I figured I would call out a few that are unfolding:

1. Vaccine policy is stalling in an unusual way.

(Concern meter: Moderate)

At the most recent ACIP meeting, CDC’s external vaccine advisory committee voted to expand RSV vaccine eligibility to adults aged 50 and older. Normally, this recommendation would be approved by the CDC Director within 48 hours. But since we currently don’t have a confirmed director (Dr. Monarez awaits Senate approval), the decision fell to the Chief of Staff. That was weeks ago—and still, no sign-off.

Word is RFK Jr. has empowered his inner circle to privately access and review the science before making a decision, effectively bypassing the expert advisory process altogether. This delay and lack of transparency undermine the administration’s own stated commitment to transparent decision-making.

2. The Surgeon General nominee is… a wellness influencer.

(Concern meter: Low. Doing wonders for my impostor syndrome.)

Casey Means, a physician-turned-influencer and founder of a wellness tech company, has been nominated for Surgeon General. While the role doesn’t drive policy, per se, it does come with a huge megaphone—it’s “America’s Doctor,” after all. Past Surgeon Generals have shaped public understanding of cigarettes, alcohol, and loneliness.

While she rightly highlights important issues like nutrition, the solutions she promotes often lead Americans down the wrong path. For example, her company profits from selling continuous glucose monitors to the general public—despite strong evidence that these devices are only truly useful for people with diabetes who take insulin. (Note: The wellness industry is lucrative; worth more than $6 trillion.) She’s also questioned the number of childhood vaccines, advocated drinking raw milk during an H5N1 outbreak, and suggested unsafe practices like making Ozempic at home.

But beyond these specific claims, what’s more troubling is what she represents: a growing trend of capitalizing on the failures of U.S. food and health policy by turning health into a consumer lifestyle brand. A movement often divorced from medical training, public health, and systemic reality—fueled by mistrust and the vacuum left by institutions slow to respond or evolve.

Interestingly, the political response has been chaotic. MAGA influencers inside the White House, like Laura Loomer, are angry that Means is even being considered. Some in the MAHA movement think she’s too supportive of vaccines.

I originally assumed her nomination would sail through. Now, I’m not so sure. Regardless, a wellness influencer getting a Surgeon General nomination is doing wonders for my imposter syndrome.

3. Eyes are on the RFK testimony

RFK Jr.’s upcoming testimony on May 12 is mainly triggered by the Executive Budget released a few weeks ago. But I expect (and hope) he’ll be asked about far more than budget line items. The public deserves answers on several fronts: how proposed cuts will actually impact community’s health, his role—or lack thereof—in responding to the measles outbreak, lack of transparency, and more. Here’s what you can do if you’re concerned about health cuts.

Question grab bag

“I’m curious about what flu and Covid will look like next winter in places with high measles rates. If measles can wipe out a previous immune system, will Covid and flu look like novel viruses to those with a measles infection?”

It’s a valid concern. Measles can cause “immune amnesia”—a relatively recent scientific discovery—where the virus erases existing immune memory, leaving people more vulnerable to other infections like flu and Covid. This can lead to a spike in all-cause mortality, even after someone recovers from measles. With years of underfunded research, we’re entering uncertain territory as cases rise, and it will be important to closely track what happens next.

Bottom line

You’re all caught up! Have a wonderful week.

Love, the YLE team

