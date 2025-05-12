Your Local Epidemiologist

Your Local Epidemiologist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
julie's avatar
julie
1d

Thanks as always. Please address another far ranging health issue.

I am appalled by the HHS decision to use highly personal medical information to study autism.

As I understand it, Medicare and Medicaid records (NYT "hunt for causes of the disorder by examining insurance claims, electronic medical records and wearable devices like smart watches") will be the sources of information. For people and families within the autism spectrum, this is a breech of privacy. For all of us, it is an alarm bell. Please provide more information.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Ray Sullivan MD's avatar
Ray Sullivan MD
1d

With regard to the universal school lunch program being underwritten by New York State, wouldn't it be ideal if there was included a gentle reminder that families with means are free to donate that same amount per child and/or others as a support for the public school system. Purchasing books, pencils/pens, and notebooks always get most of the donations, but here's an excellent way of ensuring adequate nutrition for all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Your Local Epidemiologist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture