Katie Davis
3h

As a Minnesotan, what was helpful to hear was a quote by Dan Savage in the middle of the AIDS pandemic: "We buried our friends in the morning, we protested in the afternoon, and we danced all night." I am trying to live by these words. Mourn in the morning, get out there and do the work in the day, and don't forget your joy at night. That's how we keep pushing. Mourning, activating, and dancing.

And we WILL move forward. We will cry for Liam and his family, praying he gets to come home soon. We will mourn the world's loss of Alex, and honor his memory. And we will come together as a community and help each other, while resisting the regime.

OMG tears came to my eyes as I read this part from you:

"We left the dentist and headed out to sell Girl Scout cookies. “Mom, can we listen to Taylor Swift?” Another check of my phone: a photo of Liam’s school cubby. Five-year-old Liam was taken by ICE days earlier. His principal shared the image. Twenty other students from his school were missing, too.

“Mom,” my daughter asked, watching my face, “why are you crying?”"

And yes, the best thing we can do is take care of our mental health, and take care of the people within our circles of family, friends, neighbors, coworkers.

Thank you for the information about the Wine Mom event.

PS for those who want to take a small action and contact their legislators, here is a spreadsheet with contact information, thanks to another mom, Megan Rothery:

Let Congress hear you! Be extremely loud!

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) as a resource to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

