Congratulations Texas
We are the first state to reach 1,000,000 COVID19 cases. Here is a quick report of the current status of our state…
We just moved into the “red” tipping point zone with 25.7 daily cases per 100,000. Transmission is accelerating (state R(t)=1.13) and hospitals are strained.
As of this morning, there are particularly worrisome areas (for their own reasons, see below)…
El Paso (TSA [Trauma Service Area] I)
One of the worst hotspots in the nation
123.1 daily new cases per 100,000
Test Positivity Rate: 24%
Hospitalization: 45% COVID19 patients
ICU: 63% COVID19 patients
R(t)=1.16
Amarillo (TSA A)
Cases are increasing the fastest in the state (increase 162% in one week)
77 daily new cases per 100,000
Test Positivity Rate: 16%
Hospitalization: 35% COVID19 patients
ICU: 70% COVID19 patients
R(t)=1.79
Lubbock (TSA B)
85 daily new cases per 100,000
Test Positivity Rate: 16%
Hospitalization: 23% COVID19 patients
ICU: 22% COVID19 patients
R(t)=1.12
Others areas to look out for:
Waco (TSA M) increasing at alarming rates (60% increase in past week)
Victoria (TSA S) increasing at alarming rates (44% increase in past week)
Wichita Falls (TSA C) ICU is 53% COVID19 patients
There are 13 counties with a TPR > 30%: Andrews, Bailey, Childress, Coke, Cottle, Fisher, Hall, Hansford, Haskel, Hutchinson, Parmer, Sutton and Terry
Love, YLE
Data Sources: www.texaspandemic.org and Harvard COVID19 suppression