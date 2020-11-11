We are the first state to reach 1,000,000 COVID19 cases. Here is a quick report of the current status of our state…

We just moved into the “red” tipping point zone with 25.7 daily cases per 100,000. Transmission is accelerating (state R(t)=1.13) and hospitals are strained.

As of this morning, there are particularly worrisome areas (for their own reasons, see below)…

El Paso (TSA [Trauma Service Area] I)

One of the worst hotspots in the nation

123.1 daily new cases per 100,000

Test Positivity Rate: 24%

Hospitalization: 45% COVID19 patients

ICU: 63% COVID19 patients

R(t)=1.16

Amarillo (TSA A)

Cases are increasing the fastest in the state (increase 162% in one week)

77 daily new cases per 100,000

Test Positivity Rate: 16%

Hospitalization: 35% COVID19 patients

ICU: 70% COVID19 patients

R(t)=1.79

Lubbock (TSA B)

85 daily new cases per 100,000

Test Positivity Rate: 16%

Hospitalization: 23% COVID19 patients

ICU: 22% COVID19 patients

R(t)=1.12

Others areas to look out for:

Waco (TSA M) increasing at alarming rates (60% increase in past week)

Victoria (TSA S) increasing at alarming rates (44% increase in past week)

Wichita Falls (TSA C) ICU is 53% COVID19 patients

There are 13 counties with a TPR > 30%: Andrews, Bailey, Childress, Coke, Cottle, Fisher, Hall, Hansford, Haskel, Hutchinson, Parmer, Sutton and Terry

Love, YLE

Data Sources: www.texaspandemic.org and Harvard COVID19 suppression