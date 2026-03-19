Your Local Epidemiologist

Your Local Epidemiologist

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Natasha Burgert, MD's avatar
Natasha Burgert, MD
21h

From so many clinicians whose daily work was influenced and informed by your work, thank you.

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Tuscarawas Jones's avatar
Tuscarawas Jones
21h

A lack of trust in government is one reason why I, and I presume many others, rely on YLE for solid, actionable information.

You have my sincere gratitude for all you've done and for the evidence -based clarity you continue to provide.

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