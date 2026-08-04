Your Local Epidemiologist

Your Local Epidemiologist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liz Zoob's avatar
Liz Zoob
7h

Your point by point response to RFK's delusional lies was absolutely fantastic. I only hope it has an impact on something or someone!

Reply
Share
Kat's avatar
Kat
7h

Thank you for this update. In regards to Covid 19, have you heard anything on whether the vaccines will be updated this fall and what timing would be for an updated vaccine?

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Your Local Epidemiologist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture