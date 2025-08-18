Your Local Epidemiologist

Your Local Epidemiologist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheryl Miller's avatar
Cheryl Miller
17h

So I’m just under 65 (bday January) and last Covid booster was last fall. I was waiting for the next revision of vaccines to get the next booster but — should I get it now even if it’s the older formula?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies by Katelyn Jetelina and others
Missy's avatar
Missy
17h

Is the COVID-19 vaccine going to be a new formula this fall?

You mentioned that the time to get it is now if you're not over 65 or in a risk category; I would like my teenagers to have the vaccine, but would prefer to maybe take the gamble and wait if the current vaccine will be out of date based on the new variants this year.

I'd really like for them to get it, but I will be kicking myself if they get it now and then there's a newer formulation in a couple months (and somehow they could be eligible, if enough organizations apply pressure for this).

Thank you for your insight!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Katelyn Jetelina and others
90 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Your Local Epidemiologist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture