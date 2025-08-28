Your Local Epidemiologist

CatMasterMom
10h

I have a high risk (type 1 diabetes) kid and we haven’t been able to get the vaccine for him for about a year. Our pediatrician(very large practice at an academic medical center) doesn’t offer it in the office. We’ve made multiple appointments at local pharmacies only to arrive and be told they don’t have the kids formulations. It took us 5 appointments before we managed to get him the vaccine last year and I don’t have much hope for this year - I’m sure it’ll be impossible. I’m an infectious disease researcher in addition to being a mom and it is unbelievable to see everyone turn their backs on the incredible advances that were made with these vaccines.

Gwen Stewart
10h

Contact your representatives. Government Switchboard- (202) 225-7000. Say the first & last name of your representative. Insist that Kennedy is forced out. He is endangering all of us. He is the US's Lysenko. Lysenko was responsible for the deaths of thousands under Stalin because he believed in his own scientific lies.

