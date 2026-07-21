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David Snyderman's avatar
David Snyderman
1h

You keep saying "iceberg lettuce"-- at the risk of sounding naive, is it OK to be eating others? Red leaf, romaine, etc.? Because I think a lot of us are just avoiding all lettuce nowadays...

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Martha's avatar
Martha
1h

It seems so clear that mixing politics and public health can go badly. When the goal is to please the president and his wealthy donors, the wellbeing of the public gets tossed under the bus.

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