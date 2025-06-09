Your Local Epidemiologist

Your Local Epidemiologist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Bate's avatar
David Bate
20h

Thanks, as always. Lying liars who tell lies are so unattractive, and we have a lot of them, in high places. You continue to voice sane things. Hang in there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Peter Kovach's avatar
Peter Kovach
20h

You do a great job!! Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
52 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Your Local Epidemiologist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture