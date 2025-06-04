Your Local Epidemiologist

2d

This is great to keep talking about. To be silent about the persistent Covid threat to pregnant women and young children is to casually endorse the misinformation against vaccination, really. I've been actively writing about this on my site for the past month, whether popular or not!

Vignette: I had the great pleasure of seeing a 32 year old pregnant woman yesterday, due in August, who ASKED ME for a Tdap shot, and how to game out the Covid shot she wants to get soon based upon community rates, anticipated Covid wave in mid-July, maximizing placental transfer of antibodies, etc.

It was like the good old days, and so rewarding, really.

Next patient said "no" to all vaccines recommended.

That's the primary care circus.

It's a big tent.

2d

Great post, as always. I'm a former FDAer and want to provide a little context and advice to help navigate this with vaccine skeptics. You note that the vaccine is "safer than the disease." That is a low bar, and well below what FDA requires for vaccine approval. It's important to remember that vaccine safety has to be considered for use in otherwise healthy people, not the small subset of people who are infected or contract the disease targeted by the vaccine. When they were approved, the safety of COVID vaccines was thoroughly demonstrated, but like any effective vaccine (or drug), they're not completely without risk. FDA makes decisions based on benefit/risk assessment, and the approved vaccines clearly met that standard. There is, however, presumably some residual uncertainty as to whether the modifications made to keep up with variants have the same original efficacy ands safety profile. It's a reasonable assumption but has not been evaluated with the same rigor that these were in the original versions. All that said, I agree that the decision to vaccinate, or boost, should be well-informed (as you have done here) and made by individuals in discussion with their healthcare providers, and not subject to the whims of politics!

