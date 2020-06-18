Things are looking grim in Texas folks.

Here are COVID19 projections for each major county in Texas. The projections take into account social distancing, population density, testing capacity, and combined temperature and humidity lagged over the prior 14 days. Each county’s effects are standardized by population demographics.

Location is labeled at the bottom of each figure. Also, pay attention to the Y-axis, this is different for each map.

Translation: The ONLY way to change these projections is changing behavior. Or we all move out of state. We can't change temperature and humidity.

I also included projections for other cities in the United States. Texas' projections are NOT the way it HAS to be.

Love, your local epidemiologist

Data source: CHOP Policy Lab