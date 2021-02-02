Apparently an article is circulating: “COVID19 vaccines will destroy our lives”. And, interestingly, it includes a “fact checked” icon at the top indicating it’s been checked by a credible source.

Well, here is a credible source’s rebuttal…

“The COVID-19 vaccine really isn’t a vaccine in the medical definition of a vaccine”. This is false. The medical definition is: Vaccine: A product that stimulates a person's immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease. This is exactly what the COVID19 vaccine does. All of them, regardless of the biotechnology.

“Since mRNA normally rapidly degrades” (this is true) “it must be complexed with lipids or polymers” (this is true). “COVID19 vaccines use PEGylated lipid nanoparticles and PEG is known to cause anaphylaxis.” (This is correct, but taken out of context.) PEG has never been used before in an approved vaccine, but it is found in many drugs that have occasionally triggered anaphylaxis. This is particularly true among people who already have high levels of anti-PEG antibodies or experienced severe allergic reactions in the past. Although many types of nanoparticles do have hypersensitivity properties, some newer nanoparticles have been demonstrating ANTI-allergic effects. Controlling the pro and anti-allergic properties of nanoparticles is one of the key elements towards safe use. The U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases had a meeting mid-December to discuss the COVID19 vaccine allergic reactions and is conducting several studies on it to better understand why people with previous history may have allergic reactions with Pfizer/Moderna COVID19 vaccines. Nonetheless, since this meeting there have been 50 anaphylaxis cases reported for Pfizer (out of 9.943M doses) and 21 reported for Moderna (out of 7.581M doses). This is an anaphylaxis rate of 5 in 1M people (or 0.000503%). This IS higher than the rate of anaphylactic reactions that happen with any other vaccine (1 in 1M people). But, this IS far less than the 70% claimed in the misinformation article. Also (fun fact) PEG is found in toothpaste and shampoo.

“mRNA can signal danger to your immune system and drive inflammatory diseases”. I guess this is correct? Although, it’s missing a few key steps. The mRNA instructs our body to create a spike protein then which our bodies make antibodies to. These antibodies then recognize (and, thus, signals danger) if you ever come in contact with the COVID virus. This signal is a good thing, as your body is prepared to fight the virus. If you don’t have this protective signal, then you get an inflammatory disease which has landed more than 93,536 people in the hospital TODAY. Also, you should know you have mRNA floating in your body every second of every day. If free mRNA causes a danger signal, then we are in a lot of trouble (regardless of a vaccine or not).

“Many commonly reported side effects from the COVID19 gene therapy “vaccines” appear to be caused by brain inflammation”. The writer doesn’t provide any evidence or context behind this claim. They only state it as fact, so I cannot counter it with science. But, no, the vaccine doesn’t cause brain inflammation. We haven’t seen this and more than 98.3 million doses in 62 countries have been administered.

“Anyone with inflammatory disease (…) are at high risk of dying from COVID19 mRNA vaccines”. This is incorrect. No one’s death has been causally linked to the vaccine.