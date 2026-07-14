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Cari Brackett's avatar
Cari Brackett
11h

I appreciate you SO much. THIS is one of the outcomes of "increasing government efficiency and reducing waste". Great job, government........we will pay the price for decades.

On another note, I am concerned about the 'mass casualty' effect of mosquito spraying on all other insect species. Spraying is a very important public health intervention, but I do understand it to have long-lasting, far-reaching effects on other insects and creatures that we do not measure.

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Niamh N's avatar
Niamh N
13h

Thank you for all your efforts to keep us informed. It’s much appreciated.🤗

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