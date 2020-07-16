Dashboard 2.0
For my fellow Texans....Version 2.0 of our dashboard is LIVE!!
We've added a lot...
-You can now sort by Public Health Region (for our fellow public health responders)
-We have added a whole new tab on hospitalizations and ICU capacity, updated in real time
-We have added a new tab on demographics for cases and deaths
-We've added daily and cumulative deaths and cases
-You can now COMPARE across counties, TSAs or PHRs (on the critical trends tab)
-And, of course, we have added interpretations for everything.
It is an absolute honor to work with this group. They are the best of the best.
Enjoy!!