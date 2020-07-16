For my fellow Texans....Version 2.0 of our dashboard is LIVE!!

We've added a lot...

-You can now sort by Public Health Region (for our fellow public health responders)

-We have added a whole new tab on hospitalizations and ICU capacity, updated in real time

-We have added a new tab on demographics for cases and deaths

-We've added daily and cumulative deaths and cases

-You can now COMPARE across counties, TSAs or PHRs (on the critical trends tab)

-And, of course, we have added interpretations for everything.

It is an absolute honor to work with this group. They are the best of the best.

Enjoy!!

www.texaspandemic.org