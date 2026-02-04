Your Local Epidemiologist

Arthur Lavin MD
16h

Excellent post as always!

I practiced general pediatrics for about 40 years, with 35 of them in small practices I owned all in the Cleveland, Ohio area. So I personally experienced purchasing vaccines to administer them. I paid for them, and billed for them, so I can attest to what you have posted Katelina.

Immunizations were, second only to wages and salaries, by far the most expensive item we had in our office. I my own particular experience, we did not lose money on giving vaccinations, but the fees we collected for administering them were not much more than the cost. To my mind this was all quite reasonable and fair.

I would ask any who wonders if its OK to charge fees for services, how else could one afford to provide the service? Does a florist charge for flowers, does a taxi driver charge for the ride, does a restaurant charge for a meal? Of course they do, and everyone knows if they didn't there would be no flowers, rides, or restaurants.

I don't know any pediatricians who got "rich" giving vaccines. It is a service we treasure, and the treasure is seeing the babies and children we care for live a life free of the scourges that defined the central tragedies of family life across human history, until vaccines stepped in. We are honored to deliver this historic protection. And if we make the process financially viable, that is a good thing for us all.

On the broader point, hearing that many fellow pediatricians are finding the practice not viable, I must say our nation must one day become a place where money does not determine if life saving health care is available.

Jose Morales, MD-MPH
15h

I have been a Pediatrician for over 30 years. There isn’t much else to add, (I agree with all the comments!), I can add a little more detail about managing vaccines:

They are not kept in a Costco freezer! We use very expensive specialized refrigerators and freezers that have to be monitored daily to make sure temperatures remain in a narrow bandwidth. If not, the entire batch of vaccines are lost. Some practices have backup power in case of a blackout and an alert system for the manager if something happens nights or weekends. Then there is the need to record every vial for inventory and every vial number for each patient dose in their chart. Records need to be accessible for state. In our state, to qualify for their programs, several hours of education about storing and managing vaccines is required. Patients need records printed for schools….. The work behind each dose is complex! So again, NO profits made….

