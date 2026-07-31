Your Local Epidemiologist

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Charles Knight's avatar
Charles Knight
7h

IMHO, well-informed by experience in sickness and health, “health practice and institutions” can not be shoved into a so-called “economically efficient” framework as though human health can be produced like iPhones or dog food. Fundamental error is that health is supported by strong, trusting relationships, not economic transactions. BTW, I trust YLE because your commitment to relationship is clear, even if it communicated digitally over great distance. 💕

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1 reply by Katelyn Jetelina
Beth Posner's avatar
Beth Posner
5h

Wonderful, insightful, newsletter as usual. Thank you for all of your hard work to share your wisdom so eloquently. This should also be published in the NY Times!

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