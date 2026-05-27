Your Local Epidemiologist

Your Local Epidemiologist

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EL's avatar
EL
4h

I am hearing a lot about GLP-1 agonists- and about special pharamcy formulating of them - I would love your take and a deep dive into the benefits and dangers of these medications, new formulations of them and now that there are so many , how does one choose? Thank you for your terrific work keeping us informed about infections esp !!

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Michaela Barnes's avatar
Michaela Barnes
4h

Not a deep dive so much as an update. Where are we with covid vaccine approvals? I’m due for my spring one but want to make sure I receive the most up to date version. I’m sure the old version is better than nothing. But I wonder if and when there’s been an updated approved version available.

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1 reply by Katelyn Jetelina
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