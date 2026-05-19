Your Local Epidemiologist

Your Local Epidemiologist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cp's avatar
cp
14m

On the “Emergency Department Visits for Tick Bites” graph—I know it is from the CDC, but am I the only one who wishes bthe x-axis had actual dates, not week numbers? 😉

Reply
Share
1 reply by Katelyn Jetelina
suzieQ's avatar
suzieQ
1hEdited

It’s not courage unless you think you might spontaneously combust. Stay golden, Dr. Jetelina. — Sue Mattison

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Your Local Epidemiologist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture