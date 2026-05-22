Your Local Epidemiologist

Your Local Epidemiologist

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Ed Iannuccilli's avatar
Ed Iannuccilli
15h

......"radical individualism doesn’t distribute its consequences equally. It always funnels suffering downward to the poor, the rural, and the people whose names don’t appear in the articles until they are counted among the dead."

. . . so right you are.

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Ann Lees's avatar
Ann Lees
14h

Thank you both for such an incisive essay on the folly of individualism and greed and the enormous value of focusing aid at the bottom of the chain of economic power and then moving up.

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