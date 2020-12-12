The FINAL decision on who is eligible for the emergency use vaccine. And other important notes.

The CDC group (called the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) just voted on the final guidance for the COVID19 vaccine. This is hot off the press; I know this will answer a lot of your questions.

In all, "The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for persons 16 years of age and older in the U.S. population under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization."

Details for some specific groups....

PERSONS WITH A PRIOR HISTORY OF COVID19 INFECTION

1. People should get the vaccine regardless of history of prior symptomatic or asymptomatic infection.

2. If you are currently sick with COVID19, you should wait until you have recovered from the illness (i.e. 14 days after infection) AND done with isolation.

IMMUNOCOMRPOMISED PERSONS

Can get the vaccine but must have a conversation with their healthcare provider first. They need to be well-informed about the unknowns and tradeoffs.

PREGNANT PERSONS

1. Can get the vaccine but must have a conversation with their healthcare provider first. They need to be well-informed about the unknowns and tradeoffs.

2. If they get the vaccine and get a fever, they should be counseled to take Tylenol

3. Routine testing for pregnancy prior to receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine is not recommended.

BREASTFEEDING/LACTATING PERSONS

Can get vaccinated. mRNA vaccines are not considered live virus vaccines and are not thought to be a risk to the breastfeeding infant

OTHER IMPORTANT NOTES...

1. If you get the vaccine you must still adhere to public health guidelines until we reach herd immunity OR we know the vaccine stops transmission. We DO NOT know if this vaccine stops transmission. At this point, we only know it protects the person getting the vaccine from disease (i.e. symptoms).

2. COVID-19 vaccine should be administered with a minimum interval of 14 days before or after administration with any other vaccines. This includes the flu shot!

3. Mixing vaccines isn't recommended. BUT if it happens, you don't need to get more shots to complete the original series.

4. The second shot should be given at 3 weeks. If its >3 weeks, that's okay, but not ideal. It will still be considered complete.

The AICP presentation is here: https://www.cdc.gov/.../slides-12-12/COVID-03-Mbaeyi.pdf

And, as always, if you're ever in doubt, talk to your healthcare provider.

