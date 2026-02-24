Your Local Epidemiologist

Your Local Epidemiologist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JoAnn Bro's avatar
JoAnn Bro
2h

Share this on FB? My reach to healthcare students is more broad there. I know I can copy the link, but the easier we make it for folks, the better.

Reply
Share
Charles I Motes Jr's avatar
Charles I Motes Jr
2h

In 1984-1988, my MPH cost me $20,000.00. No grants, no assists. Paid in full. No on campus living. Fully employed at the time. I doubt that it's the same today. My concentration is Health Administration. I started out as a Registered Sanitarian (N.A.S./N.E.H.A.) 26 years as a Director of Health before retirement (54 year career.)

Reply
Share
4 replies by Katelyn Jetelina and others
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Your Local Epidemiologist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture