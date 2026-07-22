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Miriam Diken's avatar
Miriam Diken
13h

I'm wondering why there is so much more debate on what time the clock says compared to what time school and work and other activities should start and end...

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Rachel's avatar
Rachel
13h

This is one of the few instances in which studies on Americans are less relevant to my community (despite being in the USA). It's pretty hard to believe that 4 pm sunsets in winter are the best for our collective health, but it's what we deal with now (and we'll be stuck with if standard time becomes permanent). I respect that people further south have issues due to shifts in daylight, but it all seems so minor compared to the shifts we see up north. It is interesting to note that British Columbia is on permanent DST, and they experience even more extreme shifts in sunlight.

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