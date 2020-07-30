For my teachers and professors (whether in a university or K-12 school)...

A group of scientists at Duke University at the Nicholas School of the Environment created a COVID19 exposure modeler to estimate your COVID19 risk in the classroom. This went live yesterday!

There are several details you will need to fill out, including number of students, duration of your classes, height of classroom ceiling, mask efficacy, and room air ventilation. I didn't know some of these parameters on the top of my head, but if you press on the parameter, it will explain how to guesstimate.

They are continuing to improve this, but this gives you a general, first idea of your risk. I know the school year is getting closer and closer.

Enjoy!

Love, your local epidemiologist