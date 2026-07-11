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Katie Olmstead's avatar
Katie Olmstead
18h

I am 72 and been shitting my brains out for 13 days now. I don't travel. I don't eat at fast food restaurants. I don't buy packaged produce. Nearly all my produce is from farmers markets. Awaiting test results. I did have to beg my provider. At least I don't feel sick!

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Karen's avatar
Karen
18h

Thank you. Valid and reliable information is vital, in this and in many of the other issues you report on.

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