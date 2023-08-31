This week I was honored to be on the Ezra Klein Show hosted by the New York Times. We took a serious dive into the past 3.5 years: pandemic revisionism, masks, school closings, the politicization of public health, Sweden’s response, trade-offs in policy, and the tragedy of 1.2 million deaths. Basically, all the easy topics (just kidding).

I finally got the guts to listen. It was the most challenging interview I’ve ever participated in. The questions were so heavy, complex, and complicated. I tried to be raw, honest, transparent, and fair. It was (and still is) a bit scary.

I’m sharing not so you listen to my answers. (I actually don’t think there is one answer to these questions.) Instead, I hope you listen to the questions and contemplate your answers. I’ve found it helpful in processing this life-altering event and a start to heal from collective trauma. Self-reflection, open conversations, and listening—the only way to learn and be better prepared for the future.

The recording, transcript, attributions, and my book recommendations (in typical Ezra Klein fashion) can all be found HERE. It’s 65 minutes, so grab your coffee and get comfortable.

Me in the recording studio for this show a few weeks ago

Love, YLE

“Your Local Epidemiologist (YLE)” is written by Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, MPH Ph.D.—an epidemiologist, wife, and mom of two little girls. During the day, she is a senior scientific consultant to several organizations. At night she writes this newsletter. Her main goal is to “translate” the ever-evolving public health world so that people will be well-equipped to make evidence-based decisions. This newsletter is free, thanks to the generous support of fellow YLE community members. To support this effort, subscribe below: