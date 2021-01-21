I’m getting flooded with messages and questions! Which is fantastic, but I do this in my “free” time and can’t possibly get back to each and every one of you. Here is my attempt to answer a lot of your questions all at once...

Antibody test after vaccination...

Do not get an antibody test after your vaccine. The vaccine gives your body instructions on how to make specific antibodies to fight the virus. These are not necessarily the same antibodies that antibody tests look for. So your test may be negative, but this is not indicative that the vaccine is not working.

“Natural” vs “vaccine” antibodies...

The physical antibody you get from either are exactly the same. The difference, though, is the strength of your response. There could be a difference in your immune response if you got “naturally” infected compared to vaccinated. Research shows that “natural” antibodies do fade off among 10-15% of people. The only way we could actually know this is if we tested your antibodies every day, and we aren’t going to do that. We know that vaccination provides the perfect formula (this is the purpose of Phase I and II trials).

Delaying first dose to ensure second dose...

Do not do this. Get your first shot if you are eligible and can get an appointment. Odds are, you will get your second dose on time. If not, immunology tells us that the vaccine doesn’t require the precision of a couple days or even a week. Beyond that, we don’t know. But don’t delay a high probability event (getting a vaccine and it working) with a low probability event (getting a delayed second dose and it not working).

Autoimmune diseases and the vaccine...

The CDC states that people with autoimmune conditions may receive an mRNA vaccine. However, there is no data currently available on the safety of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for you. Individuals from this group were eligible for enrollment in clinical trials. Talk to your healthcare provider.

Immunocompromised and the vaccine....

The CDC states that people with HIV and those with weakened immune systems may receive a COVID-19 vaccine. However, they should be aware of the limited safety data:

* Information about the safety of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for people who have weakened immune systems in this group is not yet available.

* People living with HIV were included in clinical trials, though safety data specific to this group are not yet available at this time.

People with weakened immune systems should also be aware of the potential for reduced immune responses to the vaccine, as well as the need to continue following all current guidance to protect themselves against COVID19. Talk to your healthcare provider.

Medical advice...

I cannot give medical advice. I’m not qualified. And, even if I were, I don’t know your medical history. Please talk to your healthcare provider about side effects, about whether you should get the vaccine, about symptoms, about your history of allergies, etc. And if they aren’t willing to talk to you about the vaccine, please find another provider.

The CDC website actually has some fantastic information. But it is difficult to navigate, I get it. I’m certainly not going to compete with the CDC, but you can also always use the search function on my blog. Just throw in a word on the topic you’re interested in, and the science should pop up. I also “tag” my posts with “themes”. So, for example, you can select “children” on the list of categories and all my posts with that tag will show up.

Love, YLE

Data sources: https://www.cdc.gov/.../recomm.../underlying-conditions.html

https://www.cdc.gov/coronav.../2019-ncov/vaccines/facts.html