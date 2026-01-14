Your Local Epidemiologist

Hi Jess - excellent run down, clinical and scientific perspectives, and response to that wrong information out there. My family has done well already this year (with flu A and flu B in the household!) taking Xofluza both therapeutically and prophylactically. The only two things I will add as a primary care doc are that this H3N2 variant has been more severe than typical flu A, so the bar for prescribing an antiviral is lower this year… and getting Xofluza is unfortunately best done like a prepper would (before it is needed). Tamiflu is easy, but with Xofluza insurance problems, pharmacy stocking issues, and delays make this imperative as the dose needs to be taken ASAP. People can pay out of pocket through Mark Cuban Costplus pharmacy ($50) for a dose their doctor sends over, and it is typically delivered within 2-3 days. Hence the need to game this out if interested:

https://mccormickmd.substack.com/p/heres-whats-up-with-the-new-influenza

Why is there not a word about wearing masks?

