Attack rate among kids at an overnight camp in Georgia. A case analysis.

What happened?

June 17–20: Orientation for 138 trainees and 120 staff members

June 21: 138 trainees left. 363 campers and three senior staff members joined staff

June 23: Teenage staff member left camp because of symptoms

June 24: Teenage staff member tested and reported a positive COVID19 test

June 24: Officials began sending campers home

June 27: Camp closed

Interestingly, this camp did adhere (to the most part) of state requirements. All trainees, staff members, and campers were required to provide documentation of a negative viral SARS-CoV-2 test ≤12 days before arriving. Staff members also were required to wear cloth masks (if they actually did, we don't know).

However, some measures were not implemented:

• Kids didn't wear cloth masks

• Windows and doors were not opened to increase ventilation

• A variety of activities were indoor and outdoor, including daily vigorous singing and cheering.

Figure shows attack rate: high across all ages. CDC concluded: “This investigation adds to the body of evidence demonstrating that children of all ages are susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection and, contrary to early reports, might play an important role in transmission”.

Szablewski CM, Chang KT, Brown MM, et al. SARS-CoV-2 Transmission and Infection Among Attendees of an Overnight Camp — Georgia, June 2020. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. ePub: 31 July 2020.