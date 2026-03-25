Your Local Epidemiologist

Your Local Epidemiologist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
G Rosen's avatar
G Rosen
18h

Many people are steered one way or the other by noisy headlines and Internet influencers. Thank you for explaining terms like hazard and risk so that the rest of us can better understand these terms. I appreciate your calm and rational approach to our health.

Reply
Share
Polliz's avatar
Polliz
18h

Very comprehensive (and interesting) article. Thank you.

Reply
Share
47 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Your Local Epidemiologist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture