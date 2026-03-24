Your Local Epidemiologist

Your Local Epidemiologist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Cobb's avatar
Dan Cobb
14h

Think of vaccines like insulating your home. You wouldn’t build a house and skip insulation because it isn’t perfect—insulation still cuts heat loss dramatically, lowers energy bills, and keeps your family comfortable. Vaccines do the same for our bodies and communities: some are highly effective, others less so, but all reduce the chance of infection and, crucially, lessen how severe illness can be when it happens. Refusing a vaccine because it isn’t flawless is like refusing insulation because it won’t stop every single degree of heat flow. I’m choosing vaccines because they’re a simple, proven way to protect myself and those around me.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Rebecca Riddle's avatar
Rebecca Riddle
14h

I certainly agree that the Aaron Everitt article is encouraging, but I still cannot wrap my head around the MAHA belief that people working in public health don't have the nation's best interests at heart. It totally discounts the fact that there is no conspiracy among healthcare workers to "dupe" the public into making poor choices. It discounts the fact that there are actually experts in these areas who know more than those are not experts. And I don't understand what he finds so admirable about JRK, Jr. who has no expertise in any health matters. But I applaud you for your efforts, wholeheartedly! Perhaps we will get close to the same page with people like you working on this issue.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Katelyn Jetelina and others
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Your Local Epidemiologist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture