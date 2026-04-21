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Jaya's avatar
Jaya
1dEdited

AR-15 (and similar gun type) violence was lower during the assault weapons ban (supported by Carter, Ford, and Reagan). https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/press/dem/releases/studies-gun-massacre-deaths-dropped-during-assault-weapons-ban-increased-after-expiration Also, it is not insignificant that a lot of gun violence in Mexico is accomplished with US guns. https://mexico.arizona.edu/revista/arms-trafficking-between-us-and-mexico You can also read about Mexico v Smith & Wesson, a case that made it all the way to the US Supreme Court last year.

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Ally House (Oregon)'s avatar
Ally House (Oregon)
1d

Excellent post, and thank you, Doctors. I'm a retired cop, and have seen way too much gun violence. The community that I live in and worked in has seen a school shooting (the school was in a city jurisdiction; the patricide that the shooter committed the night before was our investigation and my two best friends on the department were the lead detectives in it.) It does not qualify as a mass shooting as there were 2 fatalities and multiple injuries; the weapon was a .22 rifle. Had it been an AR15, at least 3/4 of the multiple injuries would have been fatalities. I cannot recall the exact number of firearms suicides, but at an average of 2 per year, that would be 50 that I personally investigated.

I am reasonably certain that the enhanced DV laws have lessened those events since the late 80's/early 90's, but suicides still outnumber homicides in almost all cases. There are so many components that go into suicide; I think the disconnect from people and attachment to "on line" life is one of the major ones.

I appreciate the research and the report here.

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